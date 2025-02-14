Putting an end to speculation of their divorce, former US President Barack Obama on Friday posted a Valentine's Day selfie with wife Michelle.

Taking to X, Barack wrote, "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle Obama!"

Obama's post arrived amid rumours the couple is heading for divorce after being married for 32 years.

Though it is unknown when the image was taken, the former First Lady shared the same selfie on her own X account.

Responding back to Barack's post, Michelle wrote, ""If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, Barack Obama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"

The Obama couple was last spotted together in December when they stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles, stated reports.

In January too, Barack Obama had also posted on the occasion of Michelle's birthday.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" he wrote.

According to details, the rumours about divorce between Barack and Michelle fueled after the former president attended Jimmy Carter's state funeral and Donald Trump's second inauguration without Michelle.

But Obama post an image on X with his wife, saying, “President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man.”