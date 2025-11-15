Amid scrutiny of Trump's own ties, US Justice Dept to begin probe on Epstein's links to Bill Clinton, JPMorgan

As United States President Donald Trump faces scrutiny over his own ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the Justice Department said on Friday, November 14, that it will investigate the paedophile financier's links to Bill Clinton and JPMorgan after the President's request. This came after Donald Trump said he would ask Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI to look into Epstein's “involvement and relationship” with Clinton and others.

Apart from Bill Clinton, the Justice Department has also been asked to investigate JP Morgan and Chase, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

In a post on social media, Donald Trump said, “Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat's problem, not the Republican's problem! They all know about him, don't waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!”

The decision comes just two days after a congressional panel released thousands of documents spotlighting fresh questions about Trump’s own links to Epstein, marking yet another instance of the former president pressing federal agencies to target his perceived political foes.

“This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats,” the Republican president wrote, referring to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of alleged Russian interference in Trump’s 2016 election victory over Bill Clinton’s wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Sharing an update on Donald Trump's request, Pam Bondi said Jay Clayton, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, will lead the investigation into Bill Clinton's links with Jeffrey Epstein.

There has been a clamour call for the Trump administration to release the Epstein files. Many Trump voters believe Bondi and other Trump officials have covered up Epstein’s ties to powerful figures and obscured details surrounding his death by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019.