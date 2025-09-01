Amid tariff war, US embassy speaks of ‘new heights’ in US-India partnership: ‘Spotlighting enduring friendship...’

Amid the tariff war, the US embassy spoke about ‘new heights’ in US-India partnership and said it is spotlighting the “enduring friendship” between the two countries.

The United States has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products for New Delhi's business ties with Russia.

In a post on X, the US embassy wrote: “The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century.”

“This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey,” they added.

They also quoted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as saying, “The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship.”

The Donald Trump administration last week imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods bound for the US, the highest in Asia, to penalise it for Russian energy purchases.

However, India has defended its decision to purchase Russian oil, stressing that it serves the nation’s energy security interests, and has made clear its intent to maintain strong ties with Moscow despite the tariffs.

The US is India’s biggest export market, and economists like Citigroup Inc. estimate the tariffs will cut the annual growth rate by as much as 0.8 percentage points.

At the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russia's Vladimir Putin that India and Russia stood shoulder to shoulder even in difficult times. India is among the biggest purchasers of crude from Russia, the world's second-largest exporter.

"Even in the most difficult situations, India and Russia have always walked shoulder to shoulder," Modi said. “Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity.”