Amid ‘Trump is Dead’ rumours, viral motorcade video with ambulance fuels buzz. What we know

Speculation around US President Donald Trump’s health escalated over the weekend after a video, allegedly showing his motorcade in Washington, DC, went viral. The clip drew attention because an ambulance was seen trailing the convoy, prompting a wave of rumours online.

The timing of the viral video was notable. Just hours earlier, Trump had pushed back against trending hashtags like #TrumpIsDead and Is Trump dead?, which flooded X (formerly Twitter) with speculation. Responding to a post by conservative commentator DC Draino, Trump wrote: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

Viral video adds to speculation In the footage widely circulated online, a line of cars resembling a presidential motorcade moves swiftly through DC streets, with an ambulance in tow. Users were quick to link the visuals to Trump.

“Donald Trump’s motorcade was seen flying through DC with an AMBULANCE in tow, interesting …,” one user posted. Another wrote, “Someone spotted an ambulance accompanied by a presidential motorcade?? Pack watch back on????”

Mint, however, cannot independently verify the authenticity, timing, or even the identity of the convoy in the video.

What The Motorcade Actually Includes While the speculation has fuelled fresh online chatter, experts point out that ambulances are a standard part of a US presidential motorcade. The convoy typically includes two armoured limousines, law enforcement escorts, and emergency medical vehicles. The most crucial unit, known as the “secure package,” is designed to break away in case of an emergency.

In other words, the ambulance spotted in the clip does not necessarily suggest a health scare for the US president.

Trump’s Health Under Spotlight Questions around Trump’s health have surfaced multiple times this year. Earlier, photos showed a large bruise on the back of his hand, followed by fresh marks on his palm. Reports suggested that his team occasionally attempted to conceal the bruises with foundation.

The White House dismissed speculation at the time, stating that the marks were consistent with “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking” and the use of aspirin, which Trump reportedly takes as part of a cardiovascular prevention routine. In a letter, White House physician Dr Sean Barbaella reinforced this explanation.

Later, images of Trump’s visibly swollen leg further fuelled online rumours. In July, the White House clarified that the 79-year-old had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a vein condition that causes swelling in the legs.