Amid 'Trump Is Dead' trend on X, viral ‘Pentagon Pizza Report’ sparks speculation

The internet was in overdrive on Saturday as the hashtag #TrumpIsDead began trending on X (formerly Twitter), triggering a storm of speculation, memes and heated political chatter.

The rumour gained momentum amid US President Donald Trump’s absence from public appearances over the weekend and resurfaced clips highlighting his recent health concerns. Adding to the frenzy was an old remark by Vice President J.D. Vance about being “prepared in case of tragedy,” which many users dug up and shared widely.

Divided Reactions Online As the hashtag climbed to the top of global trends, reactions split into camps. Some dismissed the chatter as politically motivated fake news. Others questioned the White House’s silence, demanding clarity on Trump’s health. Meanwhile, meme culture thrived, from satirical edits to GIFs, users turned the unverified claim into one of the platform’s most viral conversations of the week.

The ‘Pentagon Pizza Report’ Theory Alongside the trending hashtag, another viral angle emerged, the so-called “Pentagon Pizza Report.” According to this internet theory, spikes in late-night pizza deliveries around the Pentagon or the White House often signal urgent, behind-the-scenes government activity.

Supporters of the theory claim past surges in pizza orders coincided with major US military or political developments, including airstrikes. Over the weekend, screenshots and posts circulated online suggesting a sudden rise in deliveries, fuelling speculation that “something big” was happening in Washington.