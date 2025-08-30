Subscribe

Amid 'Trump Is Dead' trend on X, viral ‘Pentagon Pizza Report’ sparks speculation

Alongside the trending hashtag, another viral angle emerged, the so-called “Pentagon Pizza Report.”

Anjali Thakur
Published30 Aug 2025, 06:23 PM IST
Advertisement
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)

The internet was in overdrive on Saturday as the hashtag #TrumpIsDead began trending on X (formerly Twitter), triggering a storm of speculation, memes and heated political chatter.

Advertisement

The rumour gained momentum amid US President Donald Trump’s absence from public appearances over the weekend and resurfaced clips highlighting his recent health concerns. Adding to the frenzy was an old remark by Vice President J.D. Vance about being “prepared in case of tragedy,” which many users dug up and shared widely.

Also Read | ‘Trump is Dead’ trends as Simpsons’ creator speaks mentions ‘President Vance’

Divided Reactions Online

As the hashtag climbed to the top of global trends, reactions split into camps. Some dismissed the chatter as politically motivated fake news. Others questioned the White House’s silence, demanding clarity on Trump’s health. Meanwhile, meme culture thrived, from satirical edits to GIFs, users turned the unverified claim into one of the platform’s most viral conversations of the week.

Advertisement

The ‘Pentagon Pizza Report’ Theory

Alongside the trending hashtag, another viral angle emerged, the so-called “Pentagon Pizza Report.” According to this internet theory, spikes in late-night pizza deliveries around the Pentagon or the White House often signal urgent, behind-the-scenes government activity.

Advertisement

 

Supporters of the theory claim past surges in pizza orders coincided with major US military or political developments, including airstrikes. Over the weekend, screenshots and posts circulated online suggesting a sudden rise in deliveries, fuelling speculation that “something big” was happening in Washington.

Advertisement
Also Read | Trump tariffs: Would reciprocal tariffs on US be in India's benefit?

No Credible Evidence

Despite the storm online, no official confirmation or credible evidence has emerged to back either Trump’s death rumours or the pizza-delivery theory. Still, both narratives dominated timelines — one as a viral political hoax, the other as a half-joking “indicator” of possible government moves.

Advertisement
 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Read all the latest updates on Minnesota Shooting Suspect here at Livemint.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsAmid 'Trump Is Dead' trend on X, viral ‘Pentagon Pizza Report’ sparks speculation
Read Next Story