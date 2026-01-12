Amid Trump threats, Cuban President says 'no conversations with US'

Amid mounting pressure from the US, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel said there have been ‘no conversations' with America.

He said that Cuba has ‘always been willing to sustain dialogue’ with US on basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect and principles of international law.

Trump tightens grip on Cuba The Cuban president's comments come as US President Donald Trump tightened his stance on the Caribbean nation after carrying out a ‘large scale strike’ against Venezuela– urging Cuba to 'make a deal before its too late.'

"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," Trump wrote in a heavily-worded post on Truth Social, in his signature all-caps style.

Cuba has been a long-standing ally of Venezuela.

Cuba staring at collapse after strikes in Venezuela? With the Trump administration exerting control over Venezuela, Cuba has reportedly lost one of its principal economic patrons and oil suppliers.

According to a report by AP, experts have warned that a sudden halt in Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba could lead to widespread social unrest and mass migration following the US attacks against Venezuela.

Why US attacked Venezuela? On 3 January 2026, US carried out a ‘large scale strike’ against Venezuela, during which former president Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country.

The strikes followed after months of military buildup in the region, with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and numerous other warships positioned in the Caribbean.

The US has repeatedly accused Venezuelan president Maduro of being one of the world’s leading narco-traffickers – alleging that he worked with cartels to flood the US with fentanyl-laced cocaine.

In 2020, federal prosecutors claimed that Maduro and other senior Venezuelan government officials collaborated with the Colombian guerilla group Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia, or FARC, to traffic cocaine and weapons to the United States.

Marco Rubio to be president of Cuba? Besides the strong warning to Cuba, Trump even recently hinted that the idea of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the president of Cuba “sounds good to him.” Of late, the POTUS has reposted and responded to a series of social media posts featuring the ‘US takeover’ of Cuba.