Amish Shah, Indian origin Democrat takes narrow lead in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District race for US Polls 2024

US Elections 2024: Democrat Amish Shah, of Indian origin, has gained a narrow lead in Arizona's first Congressional District elections. He is currently ahead of incumbent David Schweikert in a district that spans much of Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Fountain Hills.

Shah is in for a neck-and-neck battle, with 50.9 percent of the vote share as opposed to Schweikert's 49.1 percent, reported New York Times.

Who is Amish Shah? Amish Shah's lead in Arizona makes for a significant input, as the state has always been a Republican stronghold. An emergency room physician by profession, he was previously elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2017.

Indian-origin physician Amish Shah secured victory in the crowded Democratic primary for Arizona's First Congressional District, setting the stage for a tough election in November, where he will face a Republican challenger. The 47-year-old clinched the win after his main rival, Andrei Cherny, conceded on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

An ex-state representative, Amish Shah led by 1,629 votes and held a 23.9 per cent – 21.4 per cent lead when Cherny conceded, reported news agency PTI. Shah's focus lies on issues like healthcare and raising teachers' salaries.

Besides his medical practice and political engagements, Amish Shah is also known to be involved in philanthropic activities. He founded the first Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival as a philanthropic endeavour to promote healthy eating and eliminate preventable diseases.

“Dr Shah is an emergency room physician who is committed to lowering healthcare costs and standing up to Big Pharma to end the price gouging of essential medications like insulin. He believes that politicians should stay out of personal medical decisions, and he will work tirelessly to ensure that women have the freedom to make choices about their own bodies,” reads Shah's campaign website.

