‘Amplifying racist trash on social media’: Democrats hit out at Trump’s hellhole remark against India, China

Democrats in the US House Foreign Affairs Committee have criticised President Donald Trump over his recent social media post describing India and China as hellholes. “Americans are struggling and he’s busy amplifying racist trash on social media, treating the presidency like a reality TV gig,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats said.

'Treating presidency like reality TV' According to the Democrats, the US is at war with Iran, in which thirteen service members are dead, and the president has placed tens of thousands of Americans in harm’s way.

“This is a serious moment. Our country deserves leadership that acts like it,” the Democrats said.

Trump amplifies racist comment Trump has been facing heavy criticism for amplifying racist comments made by American radio show host Michael Savage, targeting immigrants, especially those from India and China.

Savage had made the comments in the context of a case in the US Supreme Court about birthright citizenship, and on Thursday, Trump had reposted it on his social media platform, Truth Social.

According to Savage, the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit American laws by arriving in the 'ninth month of their pregnancy'.

Such practices create a loophole where 'a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet,' he had said.

Indian government responds The Indian government on Thursday said the social media post that referred to Indians in derogatory terms in terms of immigration was 'uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste'.

'We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests,' MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Indian-American lawmakers hit out at Trump Indian-origin Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday criticised Trump over the social media post, calling it 'disgraceful and beneath the office he holds'.

In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi said, 'Donald Trump's decision to amplify a racist rant attacking India and immigrants is disgraceful, and beneath the office he holds.'

“His rhetoric doesn't just insult millions of Indian Americans and one of our most important global partners--it undermines the values that have made America a nation of opportunity and innovation,” Krishnamoorthi added.

Another Indian-origin US House Representative, Ami Bera, also hit out at Trump, saying he “takes great pride in his heritage and in the country that gave his family the opportunity to build a better life.

“My parents came to the United States legally in search of that opportunity. My mother spent 35 years working as a public school teacher. My father worked as an engineer. They instilled in my brothers and me a deep belief in hard work, public service, and giving back to the country that welcomed them,” Bera said.

He also added that Trump does not understand public service, and he does not understand the values that make America the greatest nation in the world.

“We are a nation of immigrants, and we are stronger because of it,” Bera said.