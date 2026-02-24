‘I confess...’ Here's how Anand Mahindra survived New York blizzard of 2026 — From mini-snowman to winter stroll

New York city public services, including schools will open for in-person attendance today, after the northeastern United States experienced a blizzard on Monday, which dropped 16-19 inches of snow on most parts of the Big Apple. Parts of the Eastern Staten Island also reported over 24 inches of snow from the winter storm.

In America at present, amid the historic snowstorm, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Indian auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) group took to social media to share a positive twist to the inclement weather.

Blizzard conditions over parts of north and northeast United States started on Sunday night and continued through Monday, severely impacting day-to-day activities. Predictions of snowstorm and harsh weather conditions prompted the US National Weather Service (NWS) to urge citizens to stay at home and off the roads.

‘Unexpected life’: Anand Mahindra's life lesson from New York In a photo post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on 24 February, Mahindra wrote about the things he did in New York city after the blizzard ended.

“The blizzard finally called it a day… And I confess, I couldn’t resist the temptation of joining the hordes of New Yorkers venturing out to take selfies proving they had survived the ‘Blizzard of 2026’,” he wrote.

Adding a life lesson too: “And on my stroll I spied this small citizen of the storm. Out of shrieking winds and a city under lockdown.… emerged this mini-snowman. Proof that even nature’s tantrums can leave behind something playful.”

“Perhaps that’s the outcome of every storm: not just damage, but unexpected life,” he added.

No ‘essential’ coffee in hand? Mahindra touts desi brew When a user commented on the post saying that the billionaire did not have an “essential” item in hand: “Survivor’s kit missing one essential item, Anand! Where’s the Starbucks cup to add that classic NYC glamour to the selfie?”, Mahindra had a rather desi-first take on it.

He wrote: “Starbucks? Are you kidding? You’re asking someone whose obsession is to spread Araku—an Indian coffee—that’s considered one of the best in the world?”

He added that the company plans to open America’s first Araku Café in midtown Manhattan by this summer, adding, “You can then count on selfies with an Araku cup in my hand…”

Major blizzard sweeps Northeast US — details Meanwhile, the NWS in its latest bulletin has predicted more snowfall today over parts of the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Lower Great Lakes, and Central Appalachians. The storm is expected to move eastward to the Northeast / Eastern Canada by Wednesday evening, it added.

US blizzard: Latest snow prediction map

AP reported meteorologists calling Monday's storm the “strongest in a decade” after over two feet (61 cm) of snow accumulated in parts of the Northeast. Some hundreds of thousands residents of Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island also lost electricity.

The NWS said it is also tracking another storm that could bring more snow to the region later this week.

Mayor Mamdani paying New Yorkers to shovel snow after historic blizzard? NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a press conference announced that the city will pay registered citizens to shovel snow on city's streets during historic winter storm. He said 33 vans and two buses have been arranged in coordination with the NYC Department of Sanitation to transport shovelers to areas where they were needed.

The online registration notice stated that applicants must be at least 18 years old, legally eligible to work in the US, and capable of handling physically demanding work. Those seeking an appointment must bring two passport-sized photographs, two original identification documents, and a Social Security card, it added.

The wages? According to the Daily Mail, $19.14/hour and likely be raised to $28.71/hour following the first 40 hours worked in a week.