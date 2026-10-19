Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf sold their $23 million California mansion at a big loss in 2006 — What happened?

Even two of tennis’s greatest champions could not find an easy win in the luxury property market. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, whose careers brought them immense sporting success and wealth, sold their sprawling California estate for $20 million in 2006 after struggling to find a buyer for years.

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The couple had purchased the property in Tiburon, an affluent town in California’s Marin County overlooking San Francisco Bay, for $23 million in 2001 — the year they married. When they eventually sold it, the price was about $3 million below their purchase price.

The sale offered a reminder that owning a prestigious property does not guarantee a profitable exit. Even a home with extraordinary amenities and celebrity owners can take years to sell.

Why did Agassi and Graf sell their Tiburon estate? The property, known as Round Hill Estate, was initially put on the market for $24.5 million, according to multiple reports. But finding a buyer willing to pay the asking price proved difficult, leading to repeated reductions.

About six months before the deal was completed, Agassi lowered the asking price to $21 million. The estate eventually sold for $20 million to Stuart Peterson, a hedge fund executive whose investments included an early bet on YouTube, according to reports at the time.

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The sale reportedly followed nearly four years of efforts to find a buyer. The couple spent much of their time in Las Vegas, which may have reduced the appeal of continuing to hold a sprawling property in California.

The difference between the purchase and sale prices amounted to a nominal loss of $3 million.

Inside the $23 million Round Hill Estate The estate was spread across approximately 13,000 square feet and featured 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Its amenities included a home theatre, two swimming pools, a tennis court and a helicopter landing pad.

Despite its scale, the property had a relatively narrow pool of potential buyers. Ultra-luxury homes can be difficult to sell because they appeal to a small group of people with the financial means and specific preferences needed to make such a purchase.

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For Agassi and Graf, repeated price reductions ultimately proved necessary to complete the sale.

Two tennis legends with 30 Grand Slam singles titles Agassi and Graf were already established sporting icons when they purchased the estate.

Agassi won eight Grand Slam singles titles and an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Graf won 22 Grand Slam singles titles and completed the Golden Slam in 1988 by winning all four major championships and Olympic gold in the same calendar year.

The couple married in 2001 and have two children. Their sporting achievements placed them among tennis’s most celebrated champions, but their property transaction demonstrated that success in one field does not guarantee a return on every investment.

What the 2006 sale tells us about luxury real estate Looking back from 2026, the transaction illustrates an important distinction between an asset’s headline value and its resale potential.

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A mansion may be worth millions on paper, but a seller can realise that value only if a buyer is willing to pay the price. Location, upkeep, market conditions and the number of suitable buyers can all influence how quickly an expensive property changes hands.

Agassi and Graf’s sale also shows why the difference between purchase and sale prices is not the same as the final investment return.

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