Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in US as UK seeks extradition in rape, sex trafficking case

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami on Saturday after British authorities sought their extradition on multiple charges, including rape and human trafficking, placing the United States at the center of a years-long international legal battle.

The brothers were taken into custody by the US Marshals Service on a sealed warrant, according to agency spokesperson Brady McCarron. They are expected to appear before a federal court in Miami early next week.

UK seeks extradition British prosecutors announced they are seeking the extradition of the dual US-UK citizens over allegations that they raped and trafficked women between 2010 and 2017.

In a statement, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service said it had expanded the case beyond charges announced in 2025, filing a total of 38 new charges involving four additional alleged victims.

Both Andrew and Tristan Tate face charges of rape and human trafficking. Andrew Tate also faces an additional charge of profiting from prostitution, along with 19 charges related to alleged indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Long-running legal saga The Tate brothers moved to Romania in 2016 and were arrested there in 2022 on accusations of luring women for sexual exploitation.

They have consistently denied the allegations, and the Romanian case has stalled due to legal and procedural issues. Last year, Romanian authorities allowed the brothers to leave the country, after which they flew to Florida aboard a private jet.

Their arrest in Miami marks the latest development in a cross-border investigation involving authorities in Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Andrew Tate's online influence Andrew Tate, 39, first gained public attention as a contestant on the UK reality television show Big Brother in 2016 before being removed after a video emerged that appeared to show him assaulting a woman.

He later built a massive online following by promoting content centered on wealth, masculinity and controversial views on gender. He has more than 10 million followers on X but has been banned from YouTube, TikTok and Instagram for violating hate speech policies.

His remarks—including comments suggesting women share responsibility for sexual assaults, graphic statements about violence against women and criticism of mental health treatment—have drawn widespread condemnation.

Tristan Tate, 38, has also built a significant online presence alongside his brother. Both have publicly supported US President Donald Trump.

Brothers deny allegations The Tate brothers have repeatedly denied all allegations of rape, human trafficking and abuse. They maintain that their controversial statements have been taken out of context or were intended as jokes.

Police vow continued action Commenting on the case, Bedfordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said authorities remain committed to pursuing violence against women.

"There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us," she said.