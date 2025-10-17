Andrew Cuomo gets BIG funding boost from Bill Ackman, Joe Gebbia ahead of NYC Mayoral Debate vs. Zohran Mamdani

Mausam Jha
Updated17 Oct 2025, 05:59 AM IST
Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani participate in a mayoral debate, in New York, U.S. October 16, 2025. Angelina Katsanis/Pool via REUTERS
Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani participate in a mayoral debate, in New York, U.S. October 16, 2025. Angelina Katsanis/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Former New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s last attempt to block Zohran Mamdani’s path to becoming mayor of New York City received a major financial lift ahead of Friday's debat debate from two billionaires with close ties to President Trump, according to a report by the New York Times.

Joe Gebbia who is Airbnb co-founder and the Trump administration’s chief design officer donated $1 million each to Fix the City and Defend NYC, two super PACs opposing the Democratic nominee Mamdani, said the report.

(More details to follow)

