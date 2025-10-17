Andrew Cuomo gets BIG funding boost from Bill Ackman, Joe Gebbia ahead of NYC Mayoral Debate vs. Zohran Mamdani

Former New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s last attempt to block Zohran Mamdani’s path to becoming mayor of New York City received a major financial lift ahead of Friday's debat debate from two billionaires with close ties to President Trump, according to a report by the New York Times.
Joe Gebbia who is Airbnb co-founder and the Trump administration’s chief design officer donated $1 million each to Fix the City and Defend NYC, two super PACs opposing the Democratic nominee Mamdani, said the report.
(More details to follow)