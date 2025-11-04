Andrew Cuomo pushes back against Trump's endorsement ahead of NYC mayoral election

Former New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an Independent candidate against Democrat Zohran Mamdani, has pushed back against United States President Donald Trump's endorsement in the city’s mayoral elections. Trying to downplay Donald Trump’s recent remarks backing him in the NYC mayoral election over Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo said, “He didn’t say that. He didn’t say that. He did not say that.”

Speaking to reporters in Washington Heights, Andrew Cuomo said, “He called me a bad Democrat. First of all, I happen to be a good Democrat and a proud Democrat, and I’m going to stay a proud Democrat.”

Andrew Cuomo had earlier dismissed the possibility of accepting an endorsement from Donald Trump, making it clear he wanted no backing from him.

On the eve of the NYC mayoral elections, Donald Trump threw his support behind Andrew Cuomo while blasting Mamdani, telling the voters that they “really have no choice.”

He also asked the voters to not vote for Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, saying a vote for him would mean a vote for “communist” Zohran Mamdani.

The president also threatened to restrict federal funding to New York if Zohran Mamdani wins the elections.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday night, November 3, Donald Trump said, “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required.”

“I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory! We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

Mamdani reacts to Trump's endorsement to Cuomo Zohran Mamdani responded to Donald Trump’s unexpected endorsement of Andrew Cuomo on his social media account on X. Sharing an image that read “Trump Endorses Andrew Cuomo,” Mamdani quipped, “Congratulations, Andrew Cuomo. I know how hard you worked for this.”

New York City is all set to elect a new mayor on Tuesday as the mayoral race enters its final lap, with Indian-descent Zohran Kwame Mamdani emerging as the front-runner to take up the top political post in America's biggest city.

November 4 is election day across the US, with polls opening from 6 am to 9 pm. The early voting period, which commenced on October 25, ended on Sunday.

Zohran Mamdani will face off against Independent Andrew Cuomo and the Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa on the ballots.