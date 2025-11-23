Andrew Mountbatten Windsor fails to respond to US lawmakers summons on Epstein inquiry: 'Speaks volumes'

Britain's disgraced former prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the brother of King Charles III, has failed to respond to a request from US lawmakers for an interview about his friendship with late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was stripped of his titles and evicted from his royal residence by the king over his relationship with Epstein, on October 30.

A letter signed by sixteen Democratic Party members of Congress said, “Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation.”

Also Read | Republican Greene to resign after public fallout with Trump over Epstein files

The lawmakers had asked Andrew to participate in a ‘transcribed interview’ with the House of Representatives oversight committee investigating Epstein and respond by November 20.

However, Andrew has not yet responded.

"Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's silence in the face of the Oversight Democrats' demand for testimony speaks volumes," reported AFP, quoting a statement from Robert Garcia and Suhas Subramanyan — the two members of that committee.

Garcia and Subramanyan said the committee's work to understand the extent of Epstein's network would "move forward with or without" testimony from the 65-year-old Andrew.

"We will hold anyone who was involved in these crimes accountable, no matter their wealth, status, or political party. We will get justice for the survivors," they said.

Also Read | Epstein files to be made public as Trump okays public release

In 2019, Andrew famously resigned from royal duties after his interview to BBC Newsnight, in which he denied meeting Virginia Giuffre, US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's main accuser.

In 2022, Andrew was sued by Virginia Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen,

The tragic April suicide of Giuffre at her home in Australia and the explosive revelations in the posthumous memoir ‘Nobody’s Girl’, opened the floodgates to outrage and finally forced the palace to take significant action.

Also Read | New Epstein emails detail how elites sought advice on scandals post-conviction

Andrew has always denied the allegations.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump signed legislation to compel the Department of Justice to release files on the Epstein.