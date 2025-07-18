Coldplay Gate: If divorce rumors are true, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron could pay big - Five costliest alimony settlements

Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, went viral on July 17 during a Coldplay concert, when he was seen getting cosy with with HR head Kristin Cabot on a kiss cam, raising allegations of cheating on his wife. A video of the both draped in each others arms and getting shocked after seeing themselves on the kiss cam took the social media by storm.

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York. His cosy appearance with Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay concert raised questions whether he's having an extramarital affair.

Coldplay's lead singer even commented as they appeared to pull back for each other and tried to hide their faces — “Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”

Is Megan Kerrigan divorcing Andy Byron? Megan Kerrigan Byron a well-known teacher and mother of two, dropped “Byron” from her surname from different social media profiles. According to a Page Six report, she later deleted her Facebook profile that contained several family photos.

Kerrigan's action has fuelled rumours that Andy Byron may possibly get divorced from his wife, following the scandal. Neither of them have issued a statement yet.

How much alimony will Andy Byron pay Megan Kerrigan? If Andy Byron and Megan Kerrigan really divorce, the Astronomer CEO may have to pay a large amount of alimony to his wife. While his net worth is not disclosed, it can be estimated that Andy Byron earns a fair amount of money from his company, which is valued at well above $1 billion.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the Astronomer CEO is one of the highest-paid executives of the Ohio state.

Costliest divorces of all time As the social media raves about a possible Andy Byron-Megan Kerrigan divorce following the Coldplay concert incident, here is a look at the most expensive divorces of all time.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates: Their divorce is considered the most expensive with Melinda getting $76 billion ($86.7 billion inflation adjusted).

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos: MacKenzie Bezos got an alimony of $38 billion ($46.7 billion inflation adjusted).

Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein: When the two split in the 1990s, the settlement came to $3.8 billion, adjusted to $6.7 billion in today’s worth.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: This once-power couple divorced back in 2022, with Kim getting $200,000 per month in child support.

Rupert Murdoch and Anna dePeyster: The couple split in 1999, with dePeyster getting an alimony of $1.7 billion ($3.2 billion inflation adjusted). Apart from them, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has had to pay in millions to three of his wives, with whom he got divorced.