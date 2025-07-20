Andy Byron resigns as Astronomer CEO after kiss cam scandal involving head of HR Kristin Cabot at Coldplay concert

Andy Byron, CEO of DataOps firm Astronomer, has resigned following a viral scandal involving the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot.

The moment in question — captured on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert — prompted swift public reaction and internal scrutiny, ultimately leading to Byron’s departure.

The company confirmed the resignation in an official statement released on Saturday. The statement is as follows:

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.

Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.

Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.

While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.

We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems."

What Happened Earlier this Week? The now-infamous incident occurred earlier this week at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Byron was seen on a stadium kiss cam embracing Cabot from behind. The clip quickly circulated on social media, fuelling speculation of a romantic relationship between the two executives.

Further scrutiny followed when it emerged that both individuals are married: Byron to Megan Kerrigan, and Cabot to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum.

In the immediate aftermath, both Byron and Cabot were placed on administrative leave. Astronomer responded publicly, underscoring its commitment to company values and accountability:

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

Despite the high-profile nature of the controversy, Astronomer reiterated its ongoing commitment to clients and innovation.