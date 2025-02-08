Angelina Jolie reveals why she sold her twins’ first photos

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her decision to sell the first photos of her twins, Knox and Vivienne, to People and Hello! magazines in 2008. Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday (February 5), the actress explained that security concerns played a major role in the choice.

“It’s a strange thing to have to do or to do, but it was kind of the better option, but also it was for their safety,” Angelina Jolie stated. “It was that somebody was coming for it and it was a safety concern as well.”

By selling the images in a controlled manner, Jolie and then-husband Brad Pitt ensured their children’s safety while also contributing to charity. “It was just better to control it in a safe place, in a safe way,” she said. “And do something good with it, obviously, if you can. That’s much better.” The couple donated the money from the photo sale to their charity, The Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

Jolie’s children not drawn to Hollywood Angelina Jolie, who shares six children with Brad Pitt—Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16—also revealed that none of them are keen on pursuing a career in Hollywood.

“No. I don’t know, that's not my doing,” she said when asked if her children had an interest in film. “I always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know as a part of—it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist, to be… They're not interested.”

She specifically mentioned her daughter, saying, “They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it. I think in a very healthy way they don't … It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really.”

Children explore other artistic interests While the kids may not be drawn to acting, they have found creative outlets in other artistic forms.

“Yes, they've been on set with me,” Jolie shared. “And some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen.”

Jolie was honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the festival, for her contributions to the film industry.