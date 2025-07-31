Man kicks pitbull dog to death, sets it on fire in broad daylight: Social media erupts, ‘Do the same to him’

In New York, a man set a dog on fire in South Ozone Park, Queens. CCTV shows him dragging a motionless dog, then setting it on fire at an intersection before calmly walking away.

Police said the dog looked healthy and unhurt in the CCTV footage even though it wasn’t moving, according to New York Daily News. It had a normal weight and didn’t seem weak or starved.

The NYPD searched for the man last seen in a maroon sweatshirt with a tan polo logo and a light brown MCM backpack. Eventually, police arrested Isaiah Gurley, 29.

The suspect faces charges like animal cruelty, arson and reckless endangerment. Since these do not require bail, he has been released from jail.

CCTV footage showed him stealing oil from a shop, then dragging an unconscious dog and setting it on fire on the street. Later, police found the dog’s burned body.

"Animals are not punching bags. They are not toys. They have every right to proper care, just as humans do," CBS News quoted Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz as saying in a statement.

"We will use all tools available to hold the defendant responsible for his alleged actions," Katz added.

According to Gurley, it was someone else’s dog that he had been taking care of. He admitted to kicking the dog to death before burning it. If found guilty, he may face up to two years in prison. He must return to court on September 17.

Social media reactions There has been a strong social media reaction to the animal abuse. Users from around the world expressed their emotions and called for violent revenge.

“I'm in the Netherlands, I'll jump on a plane if I can do the same to him. Sell tickets in advance,” wrote one user.

One of them tagged the NYPD and wrote, “I have a can of gasoline and a box of matches for you. You’re welcome. Merry Christmas.”

“This monster needs to spend the rest of his life in prison,” came from another.

“Do the same to him,” asked one user.

Another wrote, “Let's cremate him alive.”