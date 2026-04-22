Anne Hathaway’s ‘Inshallah’ remark goes viral, draws mixed reactions online

New Delhi: A short clip from a recent interview with Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway has been widely shared online after she used the word “Inshallah” while speaking about her future.
In a video shared by People magazine, Hathaway said, “I want to live a long, healthy life — Inshallah, I hope so.” The remark, though brief, drew attention across social media platforms as clips of the moment began circulating.
The clip gained traction on X, where users reacted to hearing the Arabic phrase in the interview. Some said they replayed the video to confirm what they heard, while others commented on the natural way the phrase was used.
A user wrote, “Inshallah means “If God Wills” nothing wrong in that.”
Another user wrote, “This is the nicest I’ve seen her in an interview lately. This Anne is nice to watch.”
“Inshallah my princess of Genovia,” referring to her character in “The Princess Diaries,” the third user commented.
“her touching her forehead and saying it CORRECTLY is everything i can think about today,” the fourth commented.
“Rumours are Anne Hathaway has become a practising Muslim,” the fifth commented.
Reactions appeared varied. While some users expressed surprise, others appreciated the usage, noting that it seemed contextually appropriate. A section of users also pointed out that the pronunciation suggested familiarity with the phrase’s meaning.
The phrase “Inshallah”, commonly used in Arabic-speaking communities, translates to “God willing” and is often used when expressing hope about future events.
Its appearance in the interview led to wider conversations online about how words and expressions from different languages are increasingly used across global contexts.
The moment has gained attention at a time when language and cultural expressions are frequently discussed online, particularly when they appear outside their usual contexts.
While the clip itself is brief, it has contributed to ongoing discussions about how commonly used phrases travel across cultures and how audiences interpret them.
Beyond the viral moment, Anne Hathaway’s interview also focused on her reflections on ageing. She spoke about gaining perspective over time and being able to reassess past decisions.
Hathaway said she has learned to approach situations with greater calm and to avoid overreacting, describing it as appreciating a more balanced outlook.
She also spoke about ageing, noting that people often view it with concern, but framing it as something to understand rather than resist. According to her, uncertainty remains a constant regardless of age, and accepting that has shaped her outlook.
The video continues to be shared across platforms, with users adding their own interpretations and reactions. While opinions vary, the moment has become a point of discussion around language use in global media.
Anne Hathaway is set to return as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, reuniting with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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