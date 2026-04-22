Anne Hathaway’s ‘Inshallah’ remark goes viral, draws mixed reactions online

New Delhi: A short clip from a recent interview with Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway has been widely shared online after she used the word “Inshallah” while speaking about her future.

In a video shared by People magazine, Hathaway said, “I want to live a long, healthy life — Inshallah, I hope so.” The remark, though brief, drew attention across social media platforms as clips of the moment began circulating.

Internet reacts

The clip gained traction on X, where users reacted to hearing the Arabic phrase in the interview. Some said they replayed the video to confirm what they heard, while others commented on the natural way the phrase was used.

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A user wrote, “Inshallah means “If God Wills” nothing wrong in that.”

Another user wrote, “This is the nicest I’ve seen her in an interview lately. This Anne is nice to watch.”

“Inshallah my princess of Genovia,” referring to her character in “The Princess Diaries,” the third user commented.

“her touching her forehead and saying it CORRECTLY is everything i can think about today,” the fourth commented.

“Rumours are Anne Hathaway has become a practising Muslim,” the fifth commented.

Watch the viral video here:

Reactions appeared varied. While some users expressed surprise, others appreciated the usage, noting that it seemed contextually appropriate. A section of users also pointed out that the pronunciation suggested familiarity with the phrase’s meaning.

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Meaning and cultural context of ‘Inshallah’

The phrase “Inshallah”, commonly used in Arabic-speaking communities, translates to “God willing” and is often used when expressing hope about future events.

Its appearance in the interview led to wider conversations online about how words and expressions from different languages are increasingly used across global contexts.

Part of a broader online conversation

The moment has gained attention at a time when language and cultural expressions are frequently discussed online, particularly when they appear outside their usual contexts.

While the clip itself is brief, it has contributed to ongoing discussions about how commonly used phrases travel across cultures and how audiences interpret them.

Actress reflects on turning 40

Beyond the viral moment, Anne Hathaway’s interview also focused on her reflections on ageing. She spoke about gaining perspective over time and being able to reassess past decisions.

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Hathaway said she has learned to approach situations with greater calm and to avoid overreacting, describing it as appreciating a more balanced outlook.

She also spoke about ageing, noting that people often view it with concern, but framing it as something to understand rather than resist. According to her, uncertainty remains a constant regardless of age, and accepting that has shaped her outlook.

Clip continues to circulate online

The video continues to be shared across platforms, with users adding their own interpretations and reactions. While opinions vary, the moment has become a point of discussion around language use in global media.

Anne Hathaway is set to return as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, reuniting with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1.

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