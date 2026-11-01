Another setback for Trump? Judge dismisses US President's $10 billion lawsuit against WSJ: All you need to know

Marking another setback for US President Donald Trump, a federal judge dismissed his $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, saying that Trump was "grasping at straws."

The lawsuit against WSJ was filed in connection with its reporting on Trump's ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in his prison cell while awaiting trial in August 2019.

What did the court rule? US District Judge Darrin Gayles in Miami dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, stating that the US president did not prove that the media outlet made defamatory statements with actual malice, as required by law. Further, the ruling stated that the lawsuit attempted to "manufacture" flaws in its investigative reporting.

Gayles also rejected Trump's argument that WSJ should have withheld its story after he denied having written the letter, noting that such a requirement would have violated the First Amendment. He wrote, “Were that the law, any time a public figure or his team denies an accusation, journalists would be immediately blocked from publishing negative or contradictory press."

In April, the Miami judge also dismissed the $20 billion lawsuit, finding that the original complaint’s “formulaic” claims of malice fell “nowhere close” to meeting the legal standard required of a public figure.

While a spokesperson for Dow Jones, WSJ's parent company, said the company was pleased with the court's decision, Trump's legal team indicated that it planned to challenge the ruling. According to CNN, a Trump spokesman said the president "will continue to press forward in his powerhouse lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and all of the other defendants.”

Also Read | Trump sues Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones over Jeffrey Epstein article

Why did Trump file a lawsuit against WSJ? In July 2025, the US president sued the media outlet, its parent companies, Murdoch, and two reporters after it was reported that he had written a sexually suggestive letter to Epstein. The letter contained a drawing, reportedly bore Trump's name, and was included in a 2003 album compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday. Trump denied writing it and accused the outlet of knowingly publishing a fake story.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced British socialite, reportedly assembled the letter for an album marking Epstein’s birthday. The collection predates his first arrest in 2006 and his subsequent falling-out with Trump.

According to the newspaper, the letter bearing Trump’s name features text surrounded by what appears to be a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman. It closes with, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The lawsuit, filed in Miami, accused WSJ and its reporters of having "knowingly and recklessly” published “numerous false, defamatory, and disparaging statements,” which, it alleged, caused “overwhelming financial and reputational harm” to the president.

Also Read | Trump and Epstein videos projected on Washington hotel building

What other media outlets has Trump sued? During his second term, the US president has also sued several other media outlets, including filing a $15 billion defamation case against The New York Times over its coverage of his 2024 election campaign. The original complaint was dismissed last year; however, Trump was allowed to refile. In July, the judge postponed ruling on NYT’s request to dismiss the case and instructed Trump to amend his complaint once more. Trump submitted the revised complaint in August.