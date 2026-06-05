Anthony Head, beloved 'Buffy' mentor and 'Ted Lasso' actor, dies at 72: Who was he? Cause of death

Veteran British actor Anthony Head, best known for his memorable performances in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died at the age of 72.

His daughters, actors Emily Head and Daisy Head, confirmed the news to the Press Association on Friday, saying that the actor died due to complications arising from pneumonia.

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The announcement prompted tributes from fans who remembered Head for a career spanning decades across television, film and advertising, with performances that resonated with audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.

From Nescafe Advertisements To Television Stardom Before achieving international recognition, Head became a familiar face to British television viewers in the 1980s through a popular series of Nescafe instant coffee advertisements.

The commercials featured him as one half of a romantic "will-they, won't-they" storyline that became widely recognised in the UK and helped establish him as a household name.

His career later expanded into a variety of television and film roles, but it was his portrayal of Rupert Giles that cemented his place in popular culture.

The Face Of Rupert Giles In 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Head gained widespread popularity in the United States through his role as Rupert Giles, the librarian and mentor to Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

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The supernatural drama developed a dedicated global fanbase during its run from 1997 to 2003 and remains one of television's most influential cult series.

As Giles, Head played a guiding figure whose wisdom, humour and unwavering support made him one of the show's most beloved characters.

The role introduced the actor to a new generation of viewers and remains one of the defining performances of his career.

A Memorable Role In 'Ted Lasso' More recently, Head appeared in the acclaimed comedy-drama Ted Lasso, portraying Rupert Mannion, the wealthy and manipulative former husband of Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddingham.

The character emerged as one of the show's primary antagonists, offering a stark contrast to the optimism and warmth that defined much of the series.

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His performance earned praise from audiences and demonstrated his ability to move effortlessly between drama, comedy and villainous roles.

Family Pays Tribute In a statement shared through the Press Association, Head's daughters reflected on the impact their father had on audiences throughout his career.

"Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them," they said.

They added, "How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us."

With a career spanning more than four decades, Anthony Head leaves behind a body of work that touched audiences across generations, from iconic television roles to performances that made him one of Britain's most recognisable screen actors.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.