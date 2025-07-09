Anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson warns against smoking weed; social media dismisses him, ‘Rather live a happy life’

Bryan Johnson, after having spent millions to reverse ageing, has posted an Instagram reel about the effects of weed (marijuana) on health. The 47-year-old tech entrepreneur is the subject of the Netflix documentary, Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.

Johnson referred to a new study showing that smoking or eating cannabis reduces blood flow, just like tobacco. The study found a 40 per cent drop in blood flow for those who smoke it and a 50 per cent drop in those who consume it in edible form.

The study is based on a marker called flow-mediated dilation (FMD). It measures how well your blood vessels expand. Bryan has clarified he’s not against weed. However, he believes it harms heart health and shortens lifespan.

“This is not an anti-weed rant. This is a pro-blood flow PSA. Just like tobacco, cannabis may come at the cost of a healthy heart. So, whether it's in a pipe or in a brownie, weed does not vibe with your longevity,” he says in the viral video.

Social media users reacted to the video, which has gained nearly 4.5 lakh views within a few hours.

“Do things that vibe with your longevity and heart health,” wrote one of them.

One of them suggested, “Keep smoking weed, guys.”

“Switching to meth,” quipped another.

One of them was not convinced by Johnson’s logic: “I totally understand that fact, but life without it is so boring, I would rather live a happy life until my 60s/70s than live a boring life until 100.”

“I’ve never smoked weed before, and this made me want to start,” came a sarcastic comment.

One user wrote about quitting the habit of smoking weed, “Just go a month or two without it. You’ll realise how badly you should’ve quit a long time back. I sleep better now, breathe better, interact socially better, and so much more.”

CEO mutes Bryan Johnson Alex Finn, a California-based CEO of Creator Buddy, earlier muted Bryan Johnson to feel happier. He stopped using health-tracking devices for better sleep and less stress.

Finn believes trying to track and optimise every part of life creates more stress than benefits. Since quitting, he says he sleeps better and feels healthier.