Antony Blinken quotes Rabindranath Tagore during Diwali celebration at State Department: ’Faith is the bird that...’

In an address at the State Department's Diwali reception, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised the significance of South Asian culture in the United States, highlighting that the country derives strength from its diversity, including the contributions of South Asian Americans.

Updated2 Nov 2024, 08:29 AM IST
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. (Image: Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken quoted Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore's words during his address at the State Department's Diwali reception. The US Secretary of State highlighted the importance of Diwali, noting its ten-year history at the State Department, a tradition that was initiated during Secretary John Kerry's tenure.

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore's words, Blinken said, "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark."

He further continued, "It was 10 years ago that Secretary John Kerry hosted the first Diwali reception here at State Department. A decade later, this annual gathering has become a tradition, one I am very proud of and pleased to continue. This year, more than one billion Hindus, Buddhists, and Sikhs, from around the world are celebrating Diwali and decorating homes in vibrant patterns, rangoli, hanging garlands of flowers, lighting diyas."

"Diwali holds different meanings and practices for different communities. But Bengali poet Tagore captured it the best when he wrote 'Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.' Diwali is about the idea that light will push back against darkness," he added.

Furthermore, Blinken also spoke on the significance of South Asian culture in the United States and highlighted that the country derives strength from its diversity.

"It's also a reminder of many ways of South Asian culture. The United States derives so much strength from this diversity, including the truly remarkable public service... The Vice President of United States Kamala Harris, World Bank President Ajay Banga, our very own Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma."

Blinken concluded his remarks with a heartfelt wish and said, "So as we celebrate Diwali, may we keep working to shape a world more peaceful, more prosperous and do it together. Happy Diwali."

The US Election 2024 is in its final week. On November 5 – the Election Day – the US voters will decide whether Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Vice-President Kamala Harris will lead the country. Trump would be the first former president to win a non-consecutive term since Grover Cleveland in the 1890s, while Harris would be the first woman president if she secures a victory. The next US President will be inaugurated on January 6, 2025.

 

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 08:29 AM IST
