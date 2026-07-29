Apalachee High School mass shooting: 16-year-old Colt Gray who killed four sentenced to life without parole

Colt Gray, a 16-year-old who carried out a mass shooting in September 2024 at the Apalachee High School in the US state of Georgia, was sentenced on Tuesday (local time) to life without parole.

The teenager, who pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack was charged as an adult. He was 14-years-old when Gray committed the mass shooting in which he killed two 14-year-olds as well as two teachers of the school, besides wounding nine other people.

Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm, who announced the punishment, told Gray in the courtroom, "You were failed by each of your parents. You were failed by your extended family," adding, "That failure does not absolve you from who you chose to idolize, worship, and become," as per a report by AFP.

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"You weren't being bullied at Apalachee," the judge said. "It wasn't done out of hatred. You didn't even know anyone at that school. It was done for the infamy of it."

“You do not seem to be tormented by what you did. You seem to relish following in the footsteps of the murderers you idolize. You aren’t wracked with guilt. You’re proud of yourself," Primm also told the convict, as per a report by Associated Press.

“We’ve seen no evidence he has any ability to develop a conscience or any ability ever to fully value human life,” District Attorney Brad Smith had said during his closing argument, insisting that Gray “cannot be in society.”

On the other hand, defense attorney W. Charlton Allen said that his client was “not irretrievably broken.” He also argued that the possibility of parole would give Colt “an opportunity of hope," adding that a lack of hope will take away "the ability for him to change.”

The families of the victims supported the sentencing. “This is not a happy day. This is a relief day, I would say,” District Attorney Smith told reporters after the sentencing, adding that he hoped his team had “done honor” to the victims and their loved ones.

Rifle used to carry out rampage was a Christmas gift by shooter's father Colin Gray, the father of Colt, was the one who had bought him the AR-15-style rifle which he used to carry out the shooting. Colin Gray was himself convicted in March 2026 of second-degree murder as well as involuntary manslaughter, which is a rare case of a parent being charged over a shooting which was carried out by their child.

Colt aspired to be a mass-shooter: Investigators Investigators who testified during the sentencing said that Gray aspired to be a mass shooter and that he often talked about them online with members of the "true crime community," which is a group of young people fascinated with these attacks. He had also spoken online about gaining notoriety by carrying out a school shooting.

Recordings of his phone conversations with his mother when he was in a youth detention centre were played in court, AP reported, in which Colt is heard asking his mother to look up what people were saying about him online.