$APLD stock shooting through the roof at Nasdaq? Here's what the data suggests

The $APLD stock has risen by more than 43% today, with an approximate $1,238,513,662 of trading volume, according to Polygon's data. Institutional investors are constantly increasing shares of $APLD stock to their portfolio, with atleast 168 doing so in the most recent quarter. Some of the latest portfolio additions Hood River Capital Management LLC adding a whopping 6,119,295 shares to their portfolio in the first quarter of 2025, for an estimated amount of $34,390,437.

Situational Awareness LP comes next after adding 4,035,600 shares to their portfolio in 2025's Q1 for an approximate amount of $22,680,072, according to Nasdaq.

It is also noteworthy that there are 132 institutional investors, who have decrease their positions with $APLD stock in their most recent quarter. According to Nasdaq, the recent moves include:

Diameter Capital Partners LP removed 6,327,161 shares from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,339,510.

Millenium Management LLC removed 5,092,834 shares from their portfolio in the first quarter of 2025, for an estimated $28,621,727

Sona Asset Management (US) LLC removed 3,641,158 shares from their portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2024, for an estimated $27,818,447. Why does Applied Digital Corp boast of potential? Even The Motley Fool's recent report suggests that Applied Digital Corp is currently a viable and investible stock.

According to them, “Applied Digital isn't a household name. Give it time, though, and you'll be benefiting from this organization's solutions soon enough. Applied Digital builds artificial intelligence (AI) data centers into existence from the ground up, the right way. In its infancy, it wasn't a problem that needed solving -- AI was more experimental than a revenue-bearing product. That's changed, however. Artificial intelligence data centers are now everywhere, and consuming more electricity than the world planned on ever needing to supply them.”

Applied Digital mostly functions around the development of neural networks, along with designing and building entire data center buildings. This is done keeping in mind the unique power requirements for these data centers. AI data center development is a relatively new avenue of technological development, meaning that $APLD's stock can perform well for investors over time.