Apple Cider Vinegar now streaming on Netflix—The wellness scam that fooled the world

Netflix’s latest limited series, Apple Cider Vinegar, delves into the shocking true story of Belle Gibson, the disgraced Australian influencer who falsely claimed to have cured her (fabricated) brain cancer through alternative medicine. This six-episode drama not only exposes the perils of social media-fueled wellness scams but also highlights the vulnerabilities of those navigating serious illnesses within a flawed healthcare system.

The story At the heart of Apple Cider Vinegar is Belle Gibson, played by Kaitlyn Dever, a young woman who manipulates social media to gain fame and fortune by promoting a diet-based cancer cure. The series chronicles her journey from a struggling teen mother and telemarketer to a high-profile wellness influencer, whose fraudulent claims were amplified by a massive following. Her app, The Whole Pantry, was even featured in Apple’s 2015 Watch launch before her deception unraveled.

Parallel to Belle’s deception, the series follows two women, Milla (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Lucy (Tilda Cobham-Hervey), who genuinely battle cancer. Milla, skeptical of conventional treatments, turns to alternative medicine, convinced that juicing and detox regimens will heal her. Lucy, on the other hand, undergoes rigorous medical treatments but finds herself emotionally and physically drained, making her susceptible to Belle’s pseudoscientific promises. Their intertwining stories serve as a stark contrast between real-life struggles and Belle’s opportunistic fraud.

A sharp criticism of misinformation The series effectively critiques the unchecked influence of social media in spreading medical misinformation. Through gripping performances and sharp dialogue, Apple Cider Vinegar portrays Belle as a master manipulator who understands Instagram’s power but underestimates the consequences of her lies. The show’s time-hopping narrative, though sometimes unnecessary, builds tension as it pieces together Belle’s rise and inevitable downfall.

Justin (Mark Coles Smith), Lucy’s husband, and Belle’s former friend and manager, Chanelle (Aisha Dee), play crucial roles in exposing Belle’s fraud. Their efforts highlight the importance of accountability in a digital landscape where influencers often escape scrutiny.

A cautionary tale for the digital age Beyond Belle’s deception, Apple Cider Vinegar resonates on a deeper level, illustrating the desperation and vulnerability of individuals facing life-threatening illnesses. The series emphasizes the need for a compassionate yet evidence-based healthcare system that doesn’t alienate patients into seeking dangerous alternatives.

With a gripping storytelling, and a much-needed critique of wellness culture, Apple Cider Vinegar stands as a cautionary tale about the dangers of blindly trusting social media influencers, particularly when it comes to health and medicine. It’s an eye-opening watch that is as infuriating as it is necessary in today’s misinformation-driven world.

Creative team & Production

Creator & Writer: Samantha Strauss (Nine Perfect Strangers, The End, Dance Academy)

Based on: The Woman Who Fooled the World by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano

Cast & Characters

Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson – A charismatic but deeply deceptive influencer who builds an empire based on lies.

Supporting cast: Fictionalized characters inspired by real-life figures, representing those who were misled by Gibson’s fraudulent claims.

Themes The Dark side of Wellness Culture – The show critically examines the allure of wellness trends and the dangers of misinformation.

The Power of Social Media – Highlights the early days of Instagram and how unchecked influence can have dire consequences.

Why We Lie & How We Hope – Analyzes human behavior, the emotional gaps left by conventional medicine, and why individuals turn to alternative health movements.

Is Apple Cider Vinegar a true story? While the series is inspired by real events, it is a work of fiction with dramatized characters and situations. It takes creative liberties in exploring the psychological and social dynamics behind the scandal.

Watch the Trailer A first look at Apple Cider Vinegar featuring Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson is available now.

Apple Cider Vinegar is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix. Tune in to witness the gripping tale of one of the most infamous frauds in modern wellness history.