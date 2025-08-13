Apple denies favouring ChatGPT after partnership claims, rejects Elon Musk’s allegation that App Store hinders rivals

Apple has rejected allegations from Elon Musk that its App Store discriminates against competitors, insisting the platform is free and fair of bias, according to a BBC report.

The remarks come after the Tesla and X chief threatened legal action, accusing Apple of making it “impossible” for apps to rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI in the store.

Feud reignites with Sam Altman Musk’s criticism followed his renewed clash with OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, whom he labelled a “liar” after Altman accused him of using X to “benefit himself and his own companies”. The dispute marks the latest escalation in a long-running feud between the two tech leaders, who co-founded OpenAI before Musk’s departure from the firm.

Apple defends App Store practices In a statement to the BBC, Apple said: “We feature thousands of apps through charts, algorithmic recommendations and curated lists selected by experts using objective criteria.”

Apple entered into a partnership with ChatGPT in June 2024 but has denied any preferential treatment. The company noted that other AI tools, including DeepSeek and Perplexity, have reached top positions in App Store rankings since then.

Musk, however, continued to criticise the company online, questioning why neither X nor its AI chatbot Grok featured in the App Store’s “Must Have” section. He pointed out that X ranked as the number one news app globally and Grok was fifth among all apps, while ChatGPT topped the UK’s free app chart. Official rankings show Grok in third place and X absent from the top 40.

Legal battle set for trial Meanwhile, tensions between the xAI chief and Sam Altman escalated further, as the public spat unfolded against the backdrop of legal proceedings in the United States. This week, District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers allowed OpenAI’s claims against Musk to proceed to trial, including accusations of a “years-long harassment campaign” involving public remarks, social media activity, court filings, and what the company describes as a “sham bid” for its assets.