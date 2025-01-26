Apple has come under fire in a new lawsuit as the tech giant is accused of exposing users to toxic chemicals that could lead to serious health issues, including cancer. The lawsuit claims that Apple’s “Ocean,” “Nike Sport,” and regular “Sport” Watch bands contain high levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to a range of health problems, according to a report in Daily Mail.

PFAS chemicals are notorious for their ability to persist in the environment and human body, earning them their nickname.

These substances have been associated with birth defects, prostate, kidney, and testicular cancer, as well as fertility problems. The lawsuit stems from a study conducted on 22 Watch bands from various companies, where it was revealed that 15 contained harmful PFAS chemicals.

Apple’s manufacturing claims and legal challenge Apple has long claimed that its Watch bands are made from fluoroelastomer, a synthetic rubber that contains fluorine but not harmful PFAS chemicals. The company asserts that fluoroelastomer is safe and thoroughly tested to meet health standards.

However, the lawsuit directly challenges these claims, arguing that Apple has concealed the fact that its fluoroelastomer-based bands contain PFAS, along with other materials that may contribute to health risks.

Watch bands marketed as health tools Apple Watch bands are widely marketed as health-tracking accessories, measuring users' heart rates, steps, and sleep patterns. The irony, as noted in the lawsuit, is that a product designed to improve health may expose users to harmful substances.