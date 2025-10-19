Apple founder Steve Jobs to feature on US $1 coin: When does it come out? How to buy? All details inside

Steve Jobs now has a dedicated coin for himself.

The US Mint recently revealed the design of a commemorative $1 coin in a tribute to the late Apple founder, who ushered a new era of technology across the world.

The commemorative Steve Jobs coin, which is set to be minted soon, is part of the US Mint's 2026 American Innovation collection, honouring people who have contributed to the society through their innovative ideas and products.

Steve Jobs $1 coin: The design The design of the $1 coin features a young Steve Jobs sitting cross-legged “in front of a quintessentially northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills,” the US Mint said on its website. And of course, he is clad in his famous turtleneck.

On the borders of the design, a quote shines: ‘Make something wonderful'.

This is the same line Steve Jobs used in 2007, which has been since used to refer to the late Apple CEO's worldview and legacy by the tech giant.

What does the design mean? According to the US Mint's website, the design has been used to represent Steve Jobs' inspiration from nature.

“His posture and expression, as he is captured in a moment of reflection, show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself,” as per the website.

The Steve Jobs coin has been designed by Elana Hagler, Artistic Infusion Program Designer, and sculpted by Phebe Hemphill, Mint Medallic Artist.

Why did the US Mint release the Steve Jobs coin? Authorised by Public Law 115-197, this multi-year series that began in 2018 honors American innovation and significant innovation and pioneering efforts of individuals or groups by issuing $1 coins with designs emblematic of innovation in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five US territories.

The US Mint works with the office of the Governor or other Chief Executive for each state, territory, or city, along with subject matter experts, to determine design concepts emblematic of innovation that are significant and meaningful to its jurisdiction and/or its role in the nation.

This year, there are three other states along with California that chose their own representatives. Wisconsin has selected the Cray-1 Supercomputer, Iowa has chose agricultural scientist Norman Borlaug, and Minnesota has voted for “mobile refrigeration”.

How to buy Steve Jobs coin? One can buy the Steve Jobs $1 coin from the US Mint website at a cost of $13.25. However, you will have to wait until 2026 to get your hands on it.

