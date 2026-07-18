Apple Music hikes subscription prices globally – Here's the reason why

Apple Music has raised subscription prices in several markets worldwide, including the United States, marking the service’s first price increase since late 2022.
The new rates affect the individual, family and student plans in the US. The individual subscription has increased from $10.99 to $11.99 a month, while the family plan, which allows up to six accounts, has risen from $16.99 to $19.99. The student plan is now priced at $6.99 per month, up from $5.99, and is available to verified students enrolled at degree-granting universities.
In a statement, Apple said, “As a result of rising licensing costs, Apple Music is increasing its subscription price beginning today.”
The price adjustments come as music streaming platforms face rising licensing costs. Despite the increase, Apple Music remains cheaper than Spotify on comparable primary subscription tiers in the US.
Spotify earlier this year raised the price of its US individual premium plan to $12.99 a month from $11.99. Its family plan, which also supports up to six accounts, increased from $19.99 to $21.99 per month.
Apple Music was launched in 2015 and has since become one of the major players in the global music streaming market. The service offers access to more than 100 million songs without advertisements, along with offline downloads, exclusive artist content and curated playlists.
The platform also offers music in Spatial Audio and lossless audio formats, features that have increasingly become part of the competition among major streaming services. The latest price increase reflects the continuing pressure on streaming platforms from rising licensing expenses while Apple Music remains positioned as a lower-priced alternative to Spotify on several key plans in the US.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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