Apple Music hikes subscription prices globally – Here's the reason why

Apple Music has raised subscription prices in several markets worldwide, including the United States, marking the service’s first price increase since late 2022.
The new rates affect the individual, family and student plans in the US. The individual subscription has increased from $10.99 to $11.99 a month, while the family plan, which allows up to six accounts, has risen from $16.99 to $19.99. The student plan is now priced at $6.99 per month, up from $5.99, and is available to verified students enrolled at degree-granting universities.
In a statement, Apple said, “As a result of rising licensing costs, Apple Music is increasing its subscription price beginning today.”
The price adjustments come as music streaming platforms face rising licensing costs. Despite the increase, Apple Music remains cheaper than Spotify on comparable primary subscription tiers in the US.
Spotify earlier this year raised the price of its US individual premium plan to $12.99 a month from $11.99. Its family plan, which also supports up to six accounts, increased from $19.99 to $21.99 per month.
Apple Music was launched in 2015 and has since become one of the major players in the global music streaming market. The service offers access to more than 100 million songs without advertisements, along with offline downloads, exclusive artist content and curated playlists.
The platform also offers music in Spatial Audio and lossless audio formats, features that have increasingly become part of the competition among major streaming services. The latest price increase reflects the continuing pressure on streaming platforms from rising licensing expenses while Apple Music remains positioned as a lower-priced alternative to Spotify on several key plans in the US.