Apple removes immigration agent tracking apps after US government pressure — Here's what we know

US-based technology giant Apple removed its ICEBlock application from the App Store on Thursday, along with other similar software, after the US President Donald Trump-led administration directed the company to take them down due to the risk of potential assault, reported the news agency Reuters on 3 October 2025.

“Based on information we've received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store,” said Apple in an official statement cited in the report.

ICEBlock was an application which alerted users of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents nearby their area, which the Department of Justice says can increase the risk of assaults on the US federal agents, as per the news report.

Apple's move to remove ICEBlock and similar applications can intensify the debate over technology companies' ties to the Trump administration. According to the agency report, many companies, including Apple, are avoiding a clash with the White House, which has been issuing tariffs on US imports.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, in an official statement cited by Fox Business, said that the Justice Department contacted Apple to pull the app on Thursday, and the company complied.

“ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed,” Bondi told the news portal.

Trump's hardline immigration agenda Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been on the US President Donald Trump's agenda, as there have been frequent raids conducted by the federal agency to arrest migrants.

The Civilian surveillance of federal immigration agents has reportedly become more assertive since Trump made his White House comeback in January 2025. The agency report also mentions that the activists say they are trying to protect their communities from aggressive enforcement by ICE agents with this surveillance move.

The ICE has raided multiple facilities with illegal immigrants who are in the United States, while also increasing enforcement with $75 billion in new funding through 2029. The immigration agency has also reportedly arrested visa holders and permanent U.S. residents targeted by the Trump administration over pro-Palestinian advocacy.