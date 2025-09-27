Are aliens involved in Amelia Earhart's mysterious disappearance? Trump orders declassification of secret files

US President Donald Trump said that he has directed the declassification and public release of all government records related to aviator Amelia Earhart, highlighting that her 1937 disappearance during her attempt to fly around the world has “captivated millions.”

Trump described her fate as an “interesting story” and noted that many people have requested him to make all government files on her available to the public.

After returning to the office earlier this year, Trump pledged to declassify and release records concerning several prominent individuals, although Earhart’s name was not initially included in that list.

The Republican president's administration has since released thousands of pages of records about President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. All were assassinated during the 1960s, and the files revealed no blockbuster information.

Both the FBI and the National Archives and Records Administration have already released batches of documents about Earhart. Some who have doggedly researched her disappearance nearly 90 years ago doubt there is much more the government has on her that it can release.

Who was Amelia Earhart? Earhart was an aviator and the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. She vanished in the South Pacific during her attempt to become the first woman to fly around the world.

“Amelia made it almost three-quarters around the World before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished, never to be seen again,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions. I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her.”

FILE - Amelia Earhart poses for photos as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the 'Friendship' from Burry Point, Wales, June 26, 1928. (AP Photo/File)

FILE PHOTO: A statue of Amelia Earhart is pictured at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison, Kansas, U.S. February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Arin Yoon/File Photo

When did they disappear? Amelia Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, disappeared while flying from New Guinea to Howland Island during her attempt to become the first female pilot to circumnavigate the globe. She had radioed that she was running low on fuel before vanishing.

The Navy conducted a search but found no trace.

The US government's official position has been that Earhart and Noonan went down with their plane. She was declared legally dead in 1939.

“There's nothing still classified by the U.S. government on Amelia Earhart,” Gillespie said in a telephone interview.

Are aliens involved? Since then, numerous theories have emerged, some more far-fetched than others, including alien abduction or Earhart living undercover in New Jersey, other speculations suggest she and Noonan were executed by the Japanese or died as castaways on a remote island.

If these records shed any light on Earhart's fate, it is a welcome action for Earhart historians and enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, Mindi Love Pendergraft, executive director of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, said in an email that Trump's action “is sure to pique the interest of those dedicated to uncovering the mystery of Earhart's disappearance.”