Are banks, post offices open on New Year’s Day 2026 in US? What to know

As the calendar turns from 2025 to 2026, Americans planning to bank, mail packages or trade stocks on January 1 should plan ahead. New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, resulting in closures across banks, post offices, shipping services and stock markets.

While essential services will be limited, most grocery stores, retail chains and restaurants will remain open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Here’s what to know about what’s open and closed on Thursday (January 1, 2026).

Are banks open on New Year’s Day? No. Most bank branches across the US will be closed in observance of the federal holiday. Customers should check with their local branch for specific holiday hours. Online banking, ATMs and mobile apps will continue to operate.

Is the post office open on New Year’s Day? Will mail be delivered? No. US Postal Service post offices will be closed on January 1.

There will be no regular mail delivery.

USPS will resume normal operations on Friday (January 2), according to the postal service.

Are UPS and FedEx open on New Year’s Day? Most standard services will not be available.

UPS: No regular pickup or delivery services; limited critical services may be available at select locations

FedEx: No pickup or delivery services; FedEx Office locations will also be closed

Customers are advised to check with their local UPS or FedEx locations for details on limited or emergency services.

Is the stock market open on New Year’s Day? No. US stock markets will be closed on Thursday, January 1.

Regular trading will resume on Friday, January 2.

Are Government offices open on New Year’s Day? No. Government offices and courts will be closed nationwide in observance of the federal holiday.