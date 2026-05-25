Are banks, post offices, stock markets, and stores open on Memorial Day 2026? Here’s everything you need to know

On Memorial Day millions of Americans are preparing for holiday shopping, travel, cookouts and gatherings. While most major retailers, grocery stores and restaurant chains will remain open on Monday (May 25), several essential services — including banks, post offices and the stock market — will be closed on account of the federal holiday.

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Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, honors US military personnel who died while serving the country. Originally known as “Decoration Day,” the observance dates back to the 1860s following the Civil War.

Here’s a full breakdown of what’s open and closed on Memorial Day 2026.

Which retail stores are open on Memorial Day? Most retail chains will operate under regular or modified business hours on Memorial Day.

Stores open on May 25 include:

Target

Walmart

Home Depot

Lowe's

JCPenney

Best Buy

IKEA

Macy's

Kohl's

TJ Maxx

Petco

Most Walmart stores will reportedly operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, while Target stores are expected to follow regular hours.

Which grocery stores are open on Memorial Day? Most grocery chains will remain open on May 25, although pharmacy and clinic hours may vary by location.

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Open grocery stores include:

ALDI

Kroger

Trader Joe's

Whole Foods Market

Food Lion

Wegmans

Publix

Meijer

Stop & Shop

Are restaurants and fast-food chains open? Yes, most restaurants and fast-food chains will remain open on Memorial Day.

Open chains include:

McDonald's

Starbucks

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chick-fil-A

Burger King

Dunkin'

Wendy's

Applebee's

Are banks open on Memorial Day? No. Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, most bank branches across the United States will be closed on Monday, May 25.

Online banking services and ATMs will continue to operate normally.

Are post offices, UPS and FedEx open? United States Postal Service post offices will be closed, and regular mail delivery will not take place on Memorial Day.

Meanwhile:

UPS pickup and delivery services will be unavailable

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Some UPS Store locations may also be closed

FedEx will operate under modified holiday hours, with some locations closed entirely

Is the stock market open on Memorial Day? No. US stock markets will remain closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

The following stock markets will be shut:

NYSE

NASDAQ

Trading will resume on Tuesday, May 26.

The US bond market also remains closed for the holiday.

Why is Memorial Day observed? Memorial Day is observed to honor and remember US military personnel who died while serving in the armed forces.

The holiday began after the American Civil War in the 1860s, when communities started holding ceremonies to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers and flags. It was originally known as “Decoration Day.” Over time, the observance expanded to honor all American military personnel who died in wars and conflicts, including World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

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Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971. Today, it is marked by ceremonies, parades, visits to cemeteries and memorials, and moments of silence across the country. Many Americans place flowers and small U.S. flags on the graves of fallen soldiers. The president traditionally lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The holiday also symbolizes national reflection and gratitude for the sacrifices made by military service members. At 3 p.m. local time, Americans are encouraged to observe the National Moment of Remembrance by pausing for one minute of silence.

While Memorial Day is primarily a solemn occasion, it also marks the unofficial beginning of summer in the United States. Many people spend the long weekend with family gatherings, barbecues, travel, and public events.

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Memorial Day is different from Veterans Day, which honors all military veterans, both living and deceased. Memorial Day specifically remembers those who lost their lives in military service.