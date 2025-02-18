The US officials from the Trump administration have reportedly called Romanian authorities to remove travel restrictions placed on Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who are facing criminal charges in Romania, report by Financial Times said.

Sources told the Financial Times that US officials had contacted Bucharest last week by phone, which was followed by a meeting between Trump's special envoy, Richard Grenell, and Romania's foreign minister. Another insider revealed that a request was made to return the brothers' passports and allow them to travel while their court proceedings are ongoing.

Notably, the movement of two brothers have been restricted since their arrest in 2022.

US woman sues Tate brothers Last week, a woman in the U.S. accused internet personalities Tristan and Andrew Tate of conspiring to coerce her into sex work, luring her to Romania and defaming her after her testimony to Romanian authorities, according to a lawsuit filed on February 10. The woman is identified in the court filing as Jane Doe. The Tate brothers had previously sued her for defamation in 2023. The suit by her on Monday alleged that the brothers attempted to "bully and harass" her through the defamation case.

The civil complaint in Florida was reported earlier by the New York Times, which said it marked the first suit against the brothers to be filed in the United States. The Tate brothers have been fighting civil and criminal cases in Romania and Britain. Earlier in December, a London judge had ruled that British police can seize nearly 2.7 million pounds ($3.4 million) from the brothers over unpaid tax. Tates had not paid any tax on around 21 million pounds of revenue from online businesses between 2014 and 2022.

Who are Tate brothers? Andrew and Tristan Tate are currently facing human trafficking and other criminal charges in Romania, which they deny.

The Tate brothers, both former kickboxers have dual U.S. and British citizenship.

Andrew Tate is known for expressing misogynistic views online and has amassed 9.9 million followers on the social media platform X, and has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him. He was previously banned from various social media platforms for misogynistic views and hate speech.