Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly involved in US politics? Sussexes under scanner for funding Democrats?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation has come under scrutiny for donating large sums to Democratic-aligned political figures and organisations, according to the New York Post. It has raised concerns over their involvement in US politics, the publication added.

Public records reveal that, in 2023, Archewell paid $146,500 to Jiore Craig, a media strategist known for countering disinformation and assisting Democratic campaigns. Craig was previously a Vice President at Greenberg, Quinlan and Rosner.

Rosner is a firm that has worked with Bill Clinton and Joe Biden. The foundation also paid Craig $120,000 in 2022. The publication added that she later joined the board of the Marcy Lab School, which Archewell donated $25,000 to.

The controversy unfolds as US President Donald Trump has said he is not interested in the possibility of Harry lying in his visa application. According to the US President, Harry has “enough problems with his wife” and Meghan Markle is “terrible”.

Another notable donation of $90,000 went to Markup News Inc., a nonprofit backed by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and Craig Newmark (founder of Craigslist). The largest donation, $250,000, was made to Women’s Wellness Space, a charity founded by Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden.

The controversy has intensified as members of the British royal family are traditionally expected to remain politically neutral. Nile Gardiner, a conservative expert at the Heritage Foundation, has called for Congress to investigate Archewell’s donations. He has stated that Harry and Meghan, as royals, should not be politically involved.

A spokesperson for the couple defended the donations, adding that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex did not endorse any political candidates. The spokesperson also insisted that their financial contributions were focused on mental health, digital safety and social well-being.

