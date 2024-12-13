Stanley has announced a voluntary recall of approximately 2.6 million Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs, available in 340ml, 473ml, and 600ml sizes. The recall comes after reports of a serious safety issue where the lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat, leading to the lids detaching during use.

This defect poses a burn hazard for consumers who fill their mugs with hot liquids. The recall affects all mugs sold in the United States from June 2016 through December 2024.

Stanley Cups: Reports of Injuries and Official Statement The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported that Stanley received 91 complaints globally about the faulty lids, resulting in 38 burn injuries, including two in the US. Among those injured, 11 required medical attention. In an official statement, Stanley urged customers to “immediately stop use” of the affected mugs and contact the company for a free replacement lid.

The statement read: “At Stanley 1913, we are committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life.

Stanley Cup Viral Popularity Stanley mugs have surged in popularity, particularly among Gen Z and Millennial consumers, thanks to viral moments on social media. One notable incident involved a Stanley tumbler surviving a car fire earlier this year; despite the vehicle being mostly charred, the orange-coloured cup remained intact with ice still inside.

The viral popularity caused Stanley's revenue to jump from $73 million in 2019 to $194 million in 2021 and $750 million in 2023, CNBC reported, particularly as demand for its "Quencher" product went through the roof. The Quencher waterbottles, a 40-ounce insulated cup with a handle and straw, sell for between $45 ( ₹3817) and $55 ( ₹4666) each and releases of the cup in new colors have started to routinely sell out.

The Stanley Cups are sold at retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Stanley Cup Product Identification Information The recalled mugs include:

Switchback:

340ml (12 oz) – Product ID: 20-01437

473ml (16 oz) – Product IDs: 20-01436, 20-02211

Trigger Action:

340ml (12 oz) – Product IDs: 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825

473ml (16 oz) – Product IDs: 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957

600ml (20 oz) – Product IDs: 20-02034, 20-02746

