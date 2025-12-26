Are stock markets and banks open in US the day after Christmas? What to know after Trump’s Dec 26 federal holiday order

US President Donald Trump’s recent executive order has added confusion to the post-Christmas workweek as Friday (December 26) is designated as a federal holiday.
While the move effectively extended the holiday break for many federal workers, most of the US economy—including banks, stock markets, and private businesses—is operating as usual.
Here’s a clear breakdown of what’s open and what’s closed in the US the day after Christmas.
However, this is not a statutory holiday passed by Congress. The order applies only to:
-Executive branch federal offices
-Non-essential federal workers
-Private-sector businesses
-State and local governments
-Independent federal entities like the US Postal Service
Is the stock market open the day after Christmas?
Yes. US stock markets are open.
Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are operating on a normal trading schedule on Friday (December 26).
-Stock Markets were closed on Christmas Day
-Full trading resumes the day after Christmas
Are banks open the day after Christmas?
Yes. Most banks are open.
The Federal Reserve does not observe December 26 as a holiday, meaning the core banking system is functioning normally. As a result, most major banks are open, including:
Standard banking services—transactions, wire transfers, and customer service—are available.
Is the post office open on December 26?
Yes. USPS is operating normally.
Federal executive order does not apply to the US Postal Service and so these services are open.
Are FedEx and UPS operating today?
Yes. Private carriers are back to normal operations.
FedEx: Standard pickup and delivery services are running
UPS: Pickup and delivery resumed after Christmas Day
Shipping and logistics services are functioning as usual.
What’s closed today?
Closed or limited operations may include:
-Federal executive branch offices
-Some federal buildings and services
-Offices where agency heads designate non-essential roles