Are stock markets and banks open in US the day after Christmas? What to know after Trump’s Dec 26 federal holiday order

US President Donald Trump’s recent executive order has added confusion to the post-Christmas workweek as Friday (December 26) is designated as a federal holiday.

While the move effectively extended the holiday break for many federal workers, most of the US economy—including banks, stock markets, and private businesses—is operating as usual.

Here’s a clear breakdown of what’s open and what’s closed in the US the day after Christmas.

Why December 26 is a federal holiday this year Trump signed an executive order last week closing executive branch departments and agencies on both Christmas Eve (December 24) and December 26, 2025, creating a rare five-day holiday stretch for many federal employees.

However, this is not a statutory holiday passed by Congress. The order applies only to:

-Executive branch federal offices

-Non-essential federal workers

It does not apply to:

-Private-sector businesses

-State and local governments

-Independent federal entities like the US Postal Service

Is the stock market open the day after Christmas? Yes. US stock markets are open.

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are operating on a normal trading schedule on Friday (December 26).

-Stock Markets were closed on Christmas Day

-Full trading resumes the day after Christmas

Are banks open the day after Christmas? Yes. Most banks are open.

The Federal Reserve does not observe December 26 as a holiday, meaning the core banking system is functioning normally. As a result, most major banks are open, including:

-JPMorgan Chase

-Bank of America

-Wells Fargo

-Citibank

Standard banking services—transactions, wire transfers, and customer service—are available.

Is the post office open on December 26? Yes. USPS is operating normally.

Federal executive order does not apply to the US Postal Service and so these services are open.

Are FedEx and UPS operating today? Yes. Private carriers are back to normal operations.

FedEx: Standard pickup and delivery services are running

UPS: Pickup and delivery resumed after Christmas Day

Shipping and logistics services are functioning as usual.

What’s closed today? Closed or limited operations may include:

-Federal executive branch offices

-Some federal buildings and services