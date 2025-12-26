Are stock markets and banks open in US the day after Christmas? What to know after Trump’s Dec 26 federal holiday order

US President Donald Trump’s recent executive order has added confusion to the post-Christmas workweek as Friday (December 26) is designated as a federal holiday.
While the move effectively extended the holiday break for many federal workers, most of the US economy—including banks, stock markets, and private businesses—is operating as usual.
Here’s a clear breakdown of what’s open and what’s closed in the US the day after Christmas.
Trump signed an executive order last week closing executive branch departments and agencies on both Christmas Eve (December 24) and December 26, 2025, creating a rare five-day holiday stretch for many federal employees.
However, this is not a statutory holiday passed by Congress. The order applies only to:
-Executive branch federal offices
-Non-essential federal workers
It does not apply to:
-Private-sector businesses
-State and local governments
-Independent federal entities like the US Postal Service
Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are operating on a normal trading schedule on Friday (December 26).
-Stock Markets were closed on Christmas Day
-Full trading resumes the day after Christmas
Yes. Most banks are open.
The Federal Reserve does not observe December 26 as a holiday, meaning the core banking system is functioning normally. As a result, most major banks are open, including:
-JPMorgan Chase
-Bank of America
-Wells Fargo
-Citibank
Standard banking services—transactions, wire transfers, and customer service—are available.
Yes. USPS is operating normally.
Federal executive order does not apply to the US Postal Service and so these services are open.
Yes. Private carriers are back to normal operations.
FedEx: Standard pickup and delivery services are running
UPS: Pickup and delivery resumed after Christmas Day
Shipping and logistics services are functioning as usual.
Closed or limited operations may include:
-Federal executive branch offices
-Some federal buildings and services
-Offices where agency heads designate non-essential roles