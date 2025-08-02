Are the viral ‘August 2 solar eclipses’ claims true? Here is what NASA has to say about it

In recent weeks, social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), exploded with claims of a total solar eclipse darkening the skies on August 2, 2025. With hashtags like #AugustEclipse2025 racking up millions of views, users are dubbing the event a ‘once-in-a-century’ spectacle, which, as per the claims, will plunge the Earth into six minutes of darkness. But here is the truth: no solar eclipse is happening on August 2, 2025, anywhere in the world, stated a Space.com report.

What NASA says Another North Jersey report quoted NASA and astronomical databases stating there was no solar eclipse on August 2 this year. The source of the confusion appears to stem from misleading social media posts and viral videos, which failed to mention the correct year, the report added.

The report added that one such article from The Daily Galaxy, titled ‘The World to go dark for six minutes in August’ likely contributed to the misinformation wave, referencing a real eclipse in 2027 but failing to clarify the timeline.

When is the next big eclipse? A total solar eclipse will indeed occur on August 2, 2027. The Space.com report added that the highly anticipated event is being called ‘eclipse of the century’ due to its long duration, up to six minutes and 23 seconds of totality, and its path crosses Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. However, the eclipse will not be visible in most of North America, aside from a partial view in parts of Maine.

According to a USA Today report, the path of totality in 2027 will stretch approximately 160 miles wide and across countries including: Spain, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia.

Why the 2027 eclipse is special The solar eclipse of 2027 is not the longest ever, though the title belongs to the July 22, 2009, eclipse, which lasted six minutes and 39 seconds, the Space.com report added. However, the 2027 event offers a rare chance to witness a long-eclipse which humankind won’t see again until 2124.

Upcoming eclipses to watch September 21, 2025- Partial Solar Eclipse: Visible from Australia, Antarctica, and parts of the Pacific.

February 17, 2026- Annular Solar Eclipse: Best seen from Antarctica and parts of South America and Africa.

August 12, 2026- Total Solar Eclipse: Visible from Greenland, Iceland, and Spain.

FAQs Is there a solar eclipse on August 2, 2025? No. NASA confirms there is no eclipse of any kind visible anywhere on Earth on that date.

Where did the rumor come from? Viral posts and misleading articles on TikTok and X fueled misinformation by referencing the 2027 eclipse but omitting the year.

When is the next total solar eclipse? The next total eclipse is on Aug 12, 2026, visible from Spain and parts of the North Atlantic.

What’s happening on August 2, 2027? A total solar eclipse, dubbed the “eclipse of the century,” will be visible across parts of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

