Are Walmart, Target, Costco, McDonald's open on Christmas, is mail coming? All you need to know

As Christmas 2025 approaches, various services, shops, mail services, and restaurants across the United States are likely to remain closed or operate for a limited time, as Americans prepare to celebrate during the holiday season.

In case you are thinking of going out this Christmas, here's a list of what's open and what's closed so you can plan ahead and make the most of your holiday plans.

Is Walmart open or closed on 25 December? Walmart is frequently preferred by customers for making final purchases as the store opens early and closes late. However, the operating hours of the grocery chain will vary during the Christmas period.

Walmart stores, including Supercenters, Neighbourhood Markets, and most Walmart-operated retail locations, will be closed on Christmas, 25 December, according to its website.

What time does Walmart open? Walmart will be open on Christmas Eve for shorter hours than usual. Several stores are scheduled to operate from 6 am to 6 pm on 24 December. On usual weekdays, stores close at 11 pm.

Notably, store hours may differ depending on the region. Customers should verify the hours at their local Walmart by using the Walmart Store Finder, the Walmart app, or by calling the store directly.

Will mail services be available on Christmas? US Postal Service post offices will be closed on Christmas, 25 December and mail will not be delivered on this day. However, they'll be open on 24 and 26 December, and mail will be delivered, according to a report by USA Today.

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order extending the federal holiday for Christmas to three days, covering Christmas Eve and the day after. However, this extension does not mean that postal services will be halted.

Is Target open or closed on Christmas? All Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day, 25 December, the company announced last month.

Is Costco shut on Christmas? Costco stores will be closed on Christmas Day, 25 December according to the company’s website. On Christmas Eve, Costco stores close at 5:00 pm, according to a report by NBC5 Chicago.

Is McDonald's open or closed on Christmas? Most McDonald's outlets across the US are scheduled to remain open on Christmas, 25 December. However, hours may differ, so customers should use the store locator tool to verify holiday hours, USA Today reported.