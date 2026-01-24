Are Walmart, Target open or closed, will mails be delivered as winter storm set to disrupt travel across US on weekend?

A winter storm is expected to disrupt travel across the US, while various services, shops and mail services across the affected regions are likely to remain to be impacted.

If you are thinking of going during his season, here's a list of what's open and what's closed so you can plan ahead.

Is Walmart open or closed? Walmart, on its official website, said, “will continue to closely assess conditions and operate our facilities as long as it is safe to do so.”

Check the live tracker of closure updates here.

Are Target stores open? In a statement shared with Newsweek, a Target representative said, “Target stores are stocked and well equipped to serve our guests in all weather conditions, and we work quickly to make sure that high-demand products are readily available."

The spokesperson added, “We’re closely monitoring this winter storm and guests can find the current status of any store by visiting [the store locator page].” Here's the direct link for the Target store locator.

Will Kroger be open or closed? Kroger, a grocery chain operating across the Midwest and the South, plans to open at its usual hours.

"Due to the winter weather, and for the safety of our associates, stores may close early on a case-by-case basis," the spokesperson told WTHR, adding, “Customers should check the Kroger app for updates. When there is a threat of a winter storm, Kroger puts its emergency preparedness plan into action so teams can replenish supplies quickly."

The spokesperson further noted, “We station maintenance teams, refrigerated trucks and products in nearby areas so supplies such as eggs, bread, water, milk and fuel can be replenished as quickly as possible. Kroger also works with its diverse base of local vendor partners to ensure timely access to products.”

Also Read | Power outages, flight delays as US storm leaves trail of chaos

Will mails be delivered? A United States Postal Service (USPS) spokesperson informed Newsweek that the forecasted winter storms will likely impact mail deliveries.

"Winter weather in the Northern Plains, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Northeast regions of the U.S. (Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maine) may impact the processing, transportation, and delivery of mail and packages," the report said citing an USPS update.

Meanwhile, another update noted, "Winter weather in the Southwest, Southern Plains, Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Southeast regions of the U.S. (New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina) may impact the processing, transportation, and delivery of mail and packages."

Winter storm in US US Great Plains is witnessing snow and intensely bitter cold, as the nation's biggest winter storm causes widespread travel disruptions and risks extensive power outages.

The storm is forecast to cover around 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometres), bringing heavy snow, crippling ice, and cold winds to some of the US's biggest cities. It is also expected to impact economic activity across the region, Bloomberg reported.