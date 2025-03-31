‘Are we getting a cheddar-flavored Tesla?’ Netizens ask as Elon Musk wears ‘Cheesehead’ hat, gives $1m cheques | Watch

Elon Musk on Sunday appeared on stage in a “cheesehead” (a term used to call people from Wisconsin and Green Bay Packers fans) hat during a Green Bay rally for Republican and former Attorney General Brad Schimel. The tech billionaire handed out $1 million cheques to two Wisconsin voters after a Wisconsin appellate court refused to accept the state Democrat attorney general's request to stop him from distributing them.

As Musk makes all efforts to acquire a seat in the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 1, liberals currently hold a 4-3 majority amid the face-off between liberal candidate Susan Crawford and Schimel.

Why did Musk distribute millions to voters? The two voters he announced were those who signed the petition against judges who have halted the Donald Trump administration’s sweeping moves to remake the federal government. Declining that he was buying votes, Musk said the court election outcome would be critical to Trump’s agenda and “the future of civilization”. “I think it’s one of those things that may seem like it’s obviously important in the state of Wisconsin, but I think it could actually be important for the country as well, and maybe for the world,” The Daily Beast quoted Musk as saying.

“The reason for the cheques is that it’s really just to get attention,” he said. “When I do these things, it causes the legacy media to kind of lose their minds, and then they’ll run it on every news channel, and I’m like, ‘I couldn’t pay them, it would cost, like, 10 times more,” Musk added.

The Green Bay rally apparently was filled with Musk supporters, whereas some protesters tried to interrupt Musk as he spoke. He said, "It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience. Give my regards to George! Say ‘hi’ to George for me.”

Netizens react One of the users said, “You can’t beat the way he handled this🤣🤣”Another commented, “Elon Musk calling out Soros operatives is pure gold. He sees right through their agenda and isn’t afraid to expose their influence.” “Theres a difference in an authentic campaign, and a fake one, 100%”, “Are we getting a cheddar-flavored Tesla next?", “Elon knows how to work a crowd! Signing the cheesehead and tossing it? That’s a move for the books” were among other remarks made.