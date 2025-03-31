‘Are we getting a cheddar-flavored Tesla?’ Netizens ask as Elon Musk wears ‘Cheesehead’ hat, gives $1m cheques | Watch

Elon Musk on Sunday appeared on stage in a “cheesehead” (a term used to call people from Wisconsin and Green Bay Packers fans) hat during a Green Bay rally for Republican and former Attorney General Brad Schimel. The tech billionaire handed out $1 million cheques to two Wisconsin voters after a Wisconsin appellate court refused to accept the state Democrat attorney general's request to stop him from distributing them.

Why did Musk distribute millions to voters?

The two voters he announced were those who signed the petition against judges who have halted the Donald Trump administration’s sweeping moves to remake the federal government. Declining that he was buying votes, Musk said the court election outcome would be critical to Trump’s agenda and “the future of civilization”. “I think it’s one of those things that may seem like it’s obviously important in the state of Wisconsin, but I think it could actually be important for the country as well, and maybe for the world,” The Daily Beast quoted Musk as saying.