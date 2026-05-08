Are you a parent wanting to visit children in US? Priority visa interview slots are now open in Kolkata. Details here

The US Consulate in Kolkata introduced priority visa interview appointment slots for parents aged 50 years and above who want to visit their children living legally in the United States.

The move aims to reduce waiting time for eligible applicants and is currently available only at the Kolkata consulate.

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In a post on X, the US Consulate Kolkata emphasised "America First in Family Values!" and said, "Parents 50 years of age and over visiting children residing legally in the US now benefit from priority appointment slots at Consulate Kolkata."

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"We’re helping with shorter wait times for qualified travellers with established ties and verified purposes.

Are you a parent over age 50 with children in US? Check here if you qualify Parents can visit their children living in the US on a B1/B2 visa. Most visitors should apply for a B-2 visitor visa at a US Embassy or Consulate to enter the US as a tourist.

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According to the US Department of State, the B2 visa is mainly for:

1. Tourism

2. Vacation (holiday)

3. Visit with friends or relatives

4. Medical treatment

5. Participation in social events hosted by fraternal, social, or service organisations

6. Participation by amateurs in musical, sports, or similar events or contests, if not being paid for participating

7. Enrollment in a short recreational course of study, not for credit toward a degree (for example, a two-day cooking class while on vacation)

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B-2 visa qualifications If one applies for a B-1/B-2 visa, they must demonstrate to a consular officer that they qualify for a US visa under the US Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

According to USTravelDocsIND, Section 214(b) of the INA presumes that every B-1/B-2 applicant is an intending immigrant. You must overcome this legal presumption by showing:

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1. That the purpose of your trip to the United States is for a temporary visit, such as business, pleasure, or medical treatment

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2. That you plan to remain in the United States for a specific, limited period of time

3. Evidence of funds to cover your expenses while in the United States

4. That you have a residence outside the United States, as well as other binding social or economic ties, that will ensure your return abroad at the end of your visit