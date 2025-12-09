Are you seeking Green Card? New USCIS policy could affect your timeline. Here's how

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently introduced an update to the Employment Authorization Document (EAD), often referred to as the work permit.

This modification applies to specific groups of immigrants residing in the United States, including some individuals in the process of seeking permanent residency.

However, the change is expected to affect those moving through the green card application process.

Why does it matter? Since December 5, USCIS has restricted the length of both new and renewal of EADs to a maximum of 18 months.

Anyone who received an EAD before that date will keep the full validity originally granted, but when they apply for a renewal in the future, the updated 18-month limit will apply, according to a report by Newsweek.

According to Business Insider, these changes may lead to more frequent EAD renewals, which means additional filing fees, extra paperwork, and a heightened risk of employment interruptions if USCIS processing times stay slow. This could directly affect the job stability of green card applicants.

To prepare, green card applicants—particularly those relying on an EAD while their adjustment of status is pending—should:

1. Submit their EAD renewal applications as early as possible; USCIS permits filing up to 180 days before expiration.

2. Organise all required documents in advance, such as their passport, I-485 receipt notice, and current EAD, and ensure their USCIS records are accurate.

3. Plan financially for potentially more frequent renewal fees. As of the time of publication, renewals can cost up to $605, though discounted rates are available for adjustment-of-status applicants.

4. Inform their employers about these changes to support compliance needs and timely I-9 re-verification.

Iran says over 50 nationals to return from US after Trump immigration crackdown Iran said Sunday that over 50 of its nationals were to return from the United States, with President Donald Trump pursuing a crackdown on immigration, AFP reported.

“In the coming days, around 50 to 55 Iranian nationals will return,” the spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry Esmaeil Baqaei said during his weekly press conference.

“This is the second group in recent months to be returned to Iran.”

According to CNN, the group is expected to arrive in Iran later on Sunday, after a stopover in Kuwait.

Also Read | Trump admin sued by ICEBlock app months after Apple removed it—here's why

Baqaei in his remarks slammed what he called US "racist actions against foreign nationals -- particularly citizens of our region, and especially Iranians".

Iran and the United States do not have formal diplomatic relations, but Tehran maintains an office within the Pakistani embassy in Washington which deals with consular issues.