Even as defending champions Argentina continue their impressive run in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, the country’s football governing body is making headlines for the wrong reasons. Argentine Football Association (AFA) is reportedly under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged money laundering.

According to Argentine newspaper La Nación, the FBI is probing how the AFA moved more than $300 million to banks and companies in the US. The activities of Claudio Tapia, the President of the AFA, are under the scanner of the investigators, the report said.

AFA, Florida company under scanner

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Argentine Football Association being investigated for? ⌵ The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is under investigation by the FBI for alleged money laundering involving over $300 million in transactions to banks and companies in the US. 2 How is TourProdEnter LLC connected to the AFA investigation? ⌵ TourProdEnter LLC is a South Florida-based company that managed the AFA's contracts abroad, and its financial activities are being scrutinized to determine if they involve money laundering or bank fraud. 3 What suspicious transaction involving the AFA is being examined? ⌵ One suspicious transaction under investigation includes a $340,000 payment made to the family of a so-called 'spiritual guide' who accompanied the national team to major tournaments. 4 Why has the FBI questioned Argentine businessman Guillermo Tofoni? ⌵ Guillermo Tofoni was questioned by the FBI in connection with the financial activities and transactions of the Argentine Football Association being investigated for potential money laundering. 5 What has been the AFA's official response to the FBI investigation? ⌵ The AFA has not officially responded to the investigation report, but Tomas Regalado, an ambassador for the AFA, noted that investigative measures do not determine guilt or responsibility.

The investigation revolves around whether the flow of over $300 million through TourProdEnter LLC, a South Florida-based company that administered the collection of AFA's contracts abroad, could be classified as money laundering or bank fraud under American jurisdiction. The transactions were channelled through accounts at Citibank, Bank of America, and JP Morgan.

The report added that during Argentina’s match against Cape Verde, FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors questioned Argentine sports businessman Guillermo Tofoni in connection with the allegations.

Documents accessed by La Nación show that TourProdEnter LLC managed at least $260 million in revenue from the AFA, though only a small portion of this can be directly linked to the football body’s operating expenses.

Also Read | Egypt coach, forward accuse FIFA of favouring Argentina after World Cup exit

Another $57 million has reportedly been distributed to various people and companies, though the documentation doesn't outline any specific reason. The report also added that some of these wire transfers appear to have been sent to companies that were controlled by individuals who have received social welfare benefits and have resided in either Buenos Aires or Bariloche.

Other financial transfers made have been linked to Pablo Toviggino, the Executive Secretary and Treasurer of AFA.

$340,000 paid to ‘spiritual guide’ One of the suspicious transactions under investigation is the $340,000 paid to the family of a so-called “spiritual guide” who traveled with the national team to major tournaments, including the Copa América in 2024 and this year’s World Cup. The payments, involving 17 transfers of $20,000 each, were made to the son of José Almaraz, a former player described as a spiritual guide close to AFA leadership.

While the AFA has not officially responded to the report, Tomas Regalado, who is acting as an ambassador for the AFA in North America, recently stated that “Investigative measures alone do not determine responsibility or guilt.”